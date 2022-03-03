Kyiv: Nuclear power plant workers block access to enemy

Kyiv: Hundreds of Ukranians, mostly workers of a nuclear plant, have blocked an access road to a nuclear power plant near the town of Enerhodar, as Russian forces advance in the area.

Videos posted to the Facebook page of the local authority showed a large crowd carrying Ukrainian flags blocking the road Wednesday morning.

Garbage trucks were also being used to block the thoroughfare. Zaporizhzhya NPP, the largest power plant in Europe, located in Energodar.