Lanka may accept Indian rupee, UPI payments
Colombo: Sri Lanka is considering the possibility of allowing the usage of the Indian rupee for local transactions just like the dollar, euro and yen to facilitate Indian tourists and businessmen, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Saturday.
The two countries agreed to operationalise the Unified Payments Interface-based digital payments for further enhancing trade and transactions between businesses and common people.
