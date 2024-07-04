Live
- How Sherrnavaz Jijina’s ‘Mirzapur’ character becomes part of drug cartel
- Optiemus to invest Rs 140 cr to create fleet of 5,000 drones by 2025 end
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Munisha raps Poulomi Das for her outburst, Ranvir calls Sana Makbul ‘mandbuddhi’
- Ex-J&K Minister rejoins Mehbooba Mufti's PDP
- Bihar CM directs authorities to take measures for bridge safety
- Why Isha Malviya regrets doing ‘Bigg Boss 17’: 'Encountered selfish people just using me'
- Haas sign multi-year contract with Ollie Bearman starting from 2025 season
- Put mechanisms in place to prevent market abuse, fraud: SEBI tells stock brokers
- Hyderabad Police foil BJYM’s protest march to Congress office
- Bodies of all Hathras stampede victims identified, handed over to kin By Kishor Dwivedi
Just In
Laos gears up to host 57th ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting
Lao authorities have discussed preparations for the 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings, which will take place in Lao capital Vientiane from July 21 to 27.
Vientiane: Lao authorities have discussed preparations for the 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings, which will take place in Lao capital Vientiane from July 21 to 27.
Lao National Radio reported on Thursday that a preparatory meeting was held Wednesday and chaired by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, reported Xinhua news agency.
During the meeting, participants were briefed about the progress made by sub-committees in preparation for the major regional events. The preparatory work covers accommodation for ministers and delegations from more than 34 countries, delegate vehicles, transport, communication and internet facilities, among others.
Speaking at the meeting, Saleumxay urged relevant authorities to continue their efforts in preparing for the upcoming regional events.