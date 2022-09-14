Lobsters And Some Other Species Are Put In 'Red List'

The North Atlantic right whale is listed as critically endangered both domestically and internationally, and the US-based environmental group Seafood Watch has added the lobster and some other species to its "red list," advising people to remove it from their meal menu. The declaration, which was made last week, also covered species that are caught in gillnets, traps, and pots, as well as snow crab and Atlantic rock crab.

The organisation uses a four-color scale, from green to red, to rank the sustainability of seafood. The American lobster used to be classified as having an amber colour rating, alerting seafood aficionados to its harvesting practises.

This severe warning was thought to be necessary due to the North American right whale's population decline, which US wildlife authorities have stated is on the verge of extinction.

The American lobster is the most well-liked among consumers of all the different varieties of lobster. Since the 1800s, people have been catching these crustaceans off the east coast of the US and Canada. However, the decision has angered the fishing community. The Maine Lobstermen's Association reported that since right whale interactions stopped nearly 20 years ago due to regulation of their traps.

Mark Baumgartner, a marine scientist said that he believe that customers need to be aware of the effects of the fishing techniques employed to capture the food they eat.