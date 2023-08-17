Malaysia: 10 killed as plane crashes on Kuala Lumpur expressway

At least 10 people have been killed after a charter plane in Malaysia crashed on the Kuala Lumpur expressway on Thursday, the media reported.

Eight persons on board and two motorists on the ground were killed in the accident.

Six passengers and two flight crew were on board the plane which had departed from Langkawi International Airport and was heading to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, CNN reported citing the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

"At 2.51 p.m. (local time), the control tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft," the statement added.

The incident was captured by a dashcam in a car.

Selangor Police Head Hussein Omar Khan said that the plane crashed into a car and a motorcycle, each carrying one person, CNN reported citing a Malaysian media outlet.

"Forensic personnel are in the process of collecting the remains and will bring them to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for a post-mortem examination and identification process," Khan said.

He further said that the Ministry of Transport will carry out a probe into the incident.

Videos and images from the site of the crash showed a burnt section of the highway cordoned off with smoke in the air.

In a press conference, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that no one survived the crash.

"Victims (on the road) will also still need to be identified. Forensic confirmation needs to be taken," he added.