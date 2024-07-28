Live
- CM Revanth unveils Jaipal Reddy’s statue in Kalwakurthy
- Miss Universe AP 1st runner up Vani Videha Inaugurates Handloom India Expo
- Death toll from stampede in Congo's capital rises to nine
- ‘Conflict’ with Centre won’t resolve K’taka issues: Kumaraswamy
- Women's Asia Cup final: Samarawickrama, Athapaththu help Sri Lanka beat India to clinch maiden title
- Malaysia submits application for BRICS membership: PM Anwar
- Paris Olympics: Sumit Nagal crashes out in opening round after defeat against Corentin Moutet
- Kashmir Valley reels under unprecedented heatwave; Srinagar records 36.2 degrees C
- BRSV District Coordinator Pallayya Urges Professor Hara Gopal to Speak Up for the Unemployed
- Turkish forces kill 16 'terrorists' in Syria, Iraq
Just In
Malaysia submits application for BRICS membership: PM Anwar
Malaysia has sent an application to Russia, the chair, to join the BRICS group, the country's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday.Malaysia's...
Malaysia has sent an application to Russia, the chair, to join the BRICS group, the country's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday.
Malaysia's desire to join the BRICS organisation was the main essence of discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who called on Anwar as part of a two-day working visit, the prime minister's office said in a statement.
Besides Malaysia's application to BRICS, various aspects of bilateral cooperation were also discussed, particularly investment and trade, science and technology, agriculture, defense and military, education, and tourism and culture, said the prime minister.
"Our discussions primarily centered on Malaysia's recent application for membership in the BRICS alliance, which Russia currently chairs. This potential membership holds substantial promise for both nations and underscores our commitment to fostering robust international collaboration," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.
For his part, Lavrov said Russia welcomes Malaysia's interest in BRICS and will help promote this interest.