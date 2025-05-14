Ajay Devgn and son Yug unveil Hindi trailer of Karate Kid: Legends at grand Mumbai event

Mumbai – Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, alongside his son Yug Devgan, unveiled the Hindi trailer of Karate Kid: Legends at a grand launch event hosted by Sony Pictures Entertainment India. The father-son duo are collaborating for the first time on an international project, adding a personal and emotional touch to the highly anticipated film.

In the Hindi dubbed version, Ajay Devgn lends his voice to the iconic character of Mr Han, originally portrayed by Jackie Chan, while young Yug Devgan makes his voice acting debut as Li Fong, played by Ben Wang. This marks Ajay Devgn’s first-ever voiceover role for an international film in his celebrated career.

Their real-life relationship brings added depth to the film’s central theme — the bond between a mentor and his protégé. Yug, whose enthusiasm for the franchise shines through, brings a youthful vibrancy to the role of Li Fong, positioning him as a relatable figure for a new generation of Indian viewers.

Set in New York City, Karate Kid: Legends follows the journey of kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he navigates life at a new school, forms unlikely friendships, and faces a fierce rivalry with a local karate champion. Under the tutelage of Mr Han and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of courage, growth and self-discovery.

The casting of Ajay and Yug symbolises not only a celebration of family and legacy, but also a bridging of generations — connecting the timeless appeal of The Karate Kid with fresh voices for today’s audience.

Karate Kid: Legends will be released in cinemas across India on 30 May 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.