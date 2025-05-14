Hyundai Motor India’s myHyundai App Crosses 2.6 Million Users Offers One-Stop Digital Solution for Sales, Service & Exclusive Customer Benefits

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced that its one-stop solution for all customer needs - myHyundai app, has crossed 2.6 million registered users, making it the go-to digital companion for Hyundai customers. The myHyundai app serves as a comprehensive platform for exploring, accessing, and utilizing all Hyundai related products, services, and benefits.

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer - HMIL, said, “At Hyundai Motor India, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Surpassing 2.6 million registered users on the myHyundai app is a testament to our promise to be with our customers at every step of their journey, from the moment they consider owning a Hyundai car to ensuring their experience grows richer with every mile. From enabling seamless EV charging solutions for eco-conscious buyers to offering service tracking for hassle-free maintenance, every feature is designed around their evolving needs.”

Key Features of the App:

Buy a Car

Schedule Test Drives

Book Service Request

EV Charge

Manage Car Documentation

Access Exclusive Member Offers

Rapid Adoption and Active Engagement:

With 3,39,000 average monthly active users and 23 million monthly interactions, customers are actively exploring features, turning the app into a daily companion for convenience and savings.

Features Driving User Satisfaction:

The users can access myHyundai app to locate charging stations, where one can choose from a wide network of over 10,000 EV charging points across India. At the same time, the EV Saving Calculator on myHyundai app allows users to analyse cost savings on vehicle maintenance, running costs, and emissions, making it easier to understand the benefits of driving an EV.

The 'Test Drive Engagement' function for select models introduced in CY 2025, aims to enhance the user test drive experience with real-time status tracking available in the myHyundai app. To ensure customer delight, every user who schedules and completes a test drive via the app receives a special reward.

Key Highlights in CY 2024

9,43,000+ customers accessed insurance policies

6,62,000+ users relied on service cost calculator

15,000+ yearly roadside assistance requests handled

8,000+ service bookings made monthly

Special Offers and Benefits: