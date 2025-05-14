Live
- Hyundai Motor India’s myHyundai App Crosses 2.6 Million Users Offers One-Stop Digital Solution for Sales, Service & Exclusive Customer Benefits
- Bamboo can drive Mizoram's economy, generate jobs: CM Lalduhoma
- Fourteen Years and Still Unfinished: Alampur Cross to Baliger Interstate Road Stuck in Political Deadlock
- NIA court sentences Ishak Khan to five years in fake currency network case
- Collector Announces Admissions for Minority Residential Schools and Colleges
- Natural Mood Boosters: 6 Foods to Elevate Your Dopamine Levels and Enhance Mental Well-being
- Indiramma Houses Must Go to the Truly Homeless, Not Congress Loyalists: BRSV Leader Kuruva Pallayya Demands Vigilance Probe
- Ajay Devgn and son Yug unveil Hindi trailer of Karate Kid: Legends at grand Mumbai event
- Saregama acquires The Paradise music rights for Rs 18 crore in industry-first deal
- India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal
Indiramma Houses Must Go to the Truly Homeless, Not Congress Loyalists: BRSV Leader Kuruva Pallayya Demands Vigilance Probe
District Coordinator and BRSV (Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidhyarthi) State Leader Kuruva Pallayya has submitted a petition to the Superintendent at the MPDO (Mandal Parishad Development Office) in Aiza mandal headquarters, raising serious allegations and demanding action regarding the allocation of Indiramma houses in the region.
Gadwal: District Coordinator and BRSV (Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidhyarthi) State Leader Kuruva Pallayya has submitted a petition to the Superintendent at the MPDO (Mandal Parishad Development Office) in Aiza mandal headquarters, raising serious allegations and demanding action regarding the allocation of Indiramma houses in the region.
Key Allegations and Demands by Kuruva Pallayya:
Call for Vigilance Inquiry:
Kuruva Pallayya demanded a vigilance investigation into the irregularities and alleged corruption in the selection process of Indiramma housing beneficiaries across 28 Gram Panchayats and Aiza Municipality.
Transparency in Selection Process:
He urged that the allocation of houses should be done transparently. He stated that people with pucca houses, who are aligned with ruling Congress party leaders, are being allotted houses by paying bribes, while genuinely homeless and poor individuals are being neglected.
Accusation of Favoritism:
Pallayya criticized that Indiramma house allotments are being made based on recommendation letters from Congress leaders, turning what should be a public welfare scheme into a politically motivated and biased distribution.
Demand for Inclusive Gram Sabhas:
He emphasized that true public governance means involving the villagers in Gram Sabhas, ensuring participatory decision-making to identify and support only deserving homeless poor people, without any bias, corruption,