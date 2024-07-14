Live
Just In
Maldives pledges $1.3 million in aid for Palestinians
Highlights
Colombo: The Maldives has pledged to donate over $1.29 million in humanitarian aid for Palestine, Permanent Representative of the Maldives to the United Nations Ali Naseer Mohamed said.
The aid was announced during the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Pledging Conference held Friday at the UN headquarters, Xinhua news agency reported.
Naseer also said that the Maldivian government has increased its annual donation of $5,000 to Palestine by 10-fold, to $50,000 this year.
The representative also urged the international community to increase their financial assistance and fulfill political obligations to progress UNRWA initiatives.
