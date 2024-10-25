Live
Malta plans 25 pc renewables by 2030, climate neutrality by 2050
Valletta: Malta has announced plans to increase its share of renewable energy to 25 per cent by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
Energy Minister Miriam Dalli on Thursday unveiled the National Policy for Offshore Renewable Energy Use during the third National Energy Conference organised by the Energy and Water Agency (EWA).
The policy outlines a plan to harness offshore renewable energy through six strategic zones, with one area identified as the 'preferred' site for offshore wind energy on marine structures, Xinhua news agency reported.
"This initiative not only advances our ambition for renewable energy but also strengthens Malta's role in sustainable development in the Mediterranean region," Dalli said, noting that offshore energy would be crucial to reach these targets, with floating wind and solar energy projects expected to play a vital role in the transformation.
Malta is also exploring the potential of offshore solar technology, which can be implemented closer to the coast, reducing visual impact while contributing to the country's renewable energy goals.
According to the National Statistics Office, Malta's electricity supply in 2023 amounted to 2,918 GWh, with 10.9 per cent coming from renewable sources.