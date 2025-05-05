Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Opens Summer Movie Season with $76 Million at Box Office

Marvel Studios has officially launched the 2025 summer movie season with Thunderbolts, which debuted to an impressive $76 million in domestic box office sales. According to studio estimates released on Sunday, the film claimed the No. 1 spot over the weekend, marking a strong—if not record-breaking—start for Marvel.

Despite leading the box office, Thunderbolts fell short of the high-grossing debuts Marvel previously enjoyed during its blockbuster heyday. The release has been widely seen as a litmus test for the current state of Marvel’s cinematic appeal, following a string of lukewarm receptions and franchise fatigue. While it didn’t match past mega-openings, the solid turnout suggests there’s still life in Marvel’s formula.

Critics have largely praised Thunderbolts, and early audience reactions have been positive, giving hope for sustained momentum in the coming weeks. With strong word-of-mouth and minimal direct competition, the film may enjoy a healthy run through May.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin’s long-delayed Western Rust made its theatrical debut in limited release, opening in just 115 theaters. The film earned around $25,000 at the domestic box office. Rust has drawn considerable public attention due to the tragic on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. The modest opening reflects the ongoing controversy and limited release strategy.

As the summer season begins, all eyes remain on Marvel’s ability to rebound, and Thunderbolts may be the start of a cautiously optimistic comeback.