Massive Israeli attack on Iran

Tehran/Tel Aviv: Latest visuals from Iran’s capital, Tehran, show a massive cloud of smoke rising towards the sky: an indication of a fresh round of missile strikes by Israel. According to reports, loud blasts have been heard in the city. Tel Aviv has stressed that it is targeting military sites. Visuals released on Iran’s state-owned broadcaster Press TV show a thick plume of smoke rising from what looks like a busy neighbourhood in Tehran. TV channel Iran International said Israel has launched major strikes on security institutions in Tehran and beyond, including facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and police intelligence units.

According to an Al Jazeera report, an Israeli military spokesman has said they are carrying out strikes in Tehran and targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard command centres.

In Tehran attacks, Israel’s Defense Ministry said it hit targets that included the notorious Evin Prison in the Iranian capital and the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards. “The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front,” the ministry said. The strikes also hit Tehran’s Palestine Square and other “military command centers belonging to the Iranian regime,” it said.

Meanwhile Iran described its Monday attack on Israel as a new wave of its Operation “True Promise 3,” saying it was targeting the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, according to Iranian state television.

Explosions were also heard in Jerusalem, possibly from air defense systems in action, and Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency rescue service said there had been no reports of injuries.