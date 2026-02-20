  1. Home
Massive US buildup near Iran signals imminent strike

  20 Feb 2026 7:06 AM IST
Washington: The massive US military buildup in the Middle East, including warships, fighter jets and refuelling aircraft, lays the foundation for a potentially sustained campaign against Iran – should President Donald Trump give the order.

Trump – who ordered strikes on Iran last year – has repeatedly threatened Tehran with further military action if ongoing talks do not reach a replacement for the nuclear deal the US president tore up in 2018, during his first term in office.

It is reported on Wednesday that the US military will be ready to launch strikes against Iran as early as this weekend, though Trump has reportedly not made a final decision yet.

