Live
- Ethiopia embarks on comprehensive macroeconomic reform
- 89-90 SSC Batch of Maldakal ZPHS celebrates the Reunion Ceremony.
- Woman found chained in Sindhudurg jungle; police recover US passport copy
- BRS Party Senior Leader Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramudu Reaffirms Party 's Strength and Support In Gadwal.
- Eight people injured in knife attack in UK
- Paris Olympics: ‘Disheartened’ Arjun Babuta opens up on emotions after missing out on medal
- BJP Leaders Inspects Ryalampad Reservoir, Demands to completion of pending works
- Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's late goal helps India hold Argentina 1-1
- Man nabbed with 1 kg gold from local train to Kolkata
- New African Union force commander in Somalia urges more collaboration against Shabaab militants
Just In
Missing Cambodian military chopper found: Defence spokesperson
Highlights
A Cambodian military helicopter, which went missing on July 12, was found in the Cardamom Mountains on Monday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence said.
Phnom Penh: A Cambodian military helicopter, which went missing on July 12, was found in the Cardamom Mountains on Monday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence said.
The search and rescue operations for the helicopter were hampered by poor weather and other obstacles, Xinhua news agency reported.
During a training flight, the chopper had lost contact with the Air Force headquarters while flying over the densely forested Cardamon Mountain range in Pursat and Koh Kong provinces.
The accident happened due to bad weather and units had been searching since the morning of July 13.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS