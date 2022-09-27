Modi pays tribute to Abe, meets Japanese PM Kishida

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered floral tributes to former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe at his state funeral in Tokyo. Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of states and governments, attended Abe's funeral.

Modi, who arrived here early in the morning, joined several global leaders to pay tributes to the former prime minister who reshaped Japan's foreign policy, including setting out a bold vision for a quantum leap in ties with India. Besides Modi, among the foreign guests are US Vice President Kamala Harris and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

Abe, 67, was shot dead while making a campaign speech on July 8 in the southern Japanese city of Nara. PM Modi also had a 'fruitful meeting' with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and conveyed his deepest condolences over the tragic demise of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, lauding his contributions in strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership as well in conceptualising the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Modi recalled that when he visited Japan last time, he had a long conversation with Abe. "India is missing Shinzo Abe," he added. "I am confident that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen further and achieve greater heights," Modi told Kishida.

The two leaders renewed their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and in working together in the region and in various international groupings and institutions.

Japanese PM Kishida appreciated Modi's visit to Japan to attend the state funeral for Abe.