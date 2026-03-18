Mojtaba rejects ceasefire push

Tehran: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has rejected proposals for reducing tensions or for a possible ceasefire with the United States that were conveyed to Tehran by two intermediary countries, a senior Iranian official said on Tuesday.

The official claimed that Khamenei's position for revenge against the US and Israel in his first foreign policy session was "very tough and serious". However, he did not clarify if Khamenei attended the sessions in person.

Khamenei, in his first statement since his appointment, vowed to avenge those killed in the war and claimed that Iran would "obtain compensation" from its enemy. He said that if it refuses to do so, Iran will "take from its assets" or destroy them to the same extent. "A limited amount of this revenge has so far taken concrete form, but until it is fully achieved, this case will remain among our priorities," he said.

He said that Iran will never retreat and will resist with "full force" and will avenge not just the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but every citizen who lost their life in the war. "We will not forget the revenge for the blood of the martyrs," he said.