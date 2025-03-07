Mongolian President extends greetings ahead of International Women's Day

Ulan Bator: Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Friday extended greetings to women during a ceremony to honour the mothers who have received the 'Order of Maternal Glory' ahead of International Women's Day on Saturday.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all mothers and women and may their homes be filled with love, laughter and joy, and that their children will be happy and have a prosperous life," said Khurelsukh.

Mothers fully devote their heart and love to raising their children and shaping them into educated and patriotic Mongolian citizens, making an invaluable contribution to the development and progress of the country, said the president.

According to statistics, the female population of Mongolia is 1.8 million people, and the total population of the country exceeds 3.5 million. Almost 70.2 per cent of Mongolian women live in urban areas, and 29.8 per cent in rural areas.

The average life expectancy of Mongolian women is 76 years.

Mongolia established the Order of Maternal Glory in 1957, which is awarded to mothers who give birth to four or more children and ensure due care for their health, education, and physical, spiritual and moral development, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2024, a total of 11,294 mothers across the country received this award.

International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people.

In 2025, the theme is "Accelerate Action," emphasising the urgency to expedite progress toward gender parity.

This theme calls for swift, decisive measures to address systemic barriers and biases affecting women in various spheres. It encourages individuals, communities, and organisations to implement effective strategies and amplify efforts that promote women's advancement.

By supporting initiatives that empower women and challenge discrimination, we can collectively accelerate the journey toward a more equitable world.