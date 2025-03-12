Moscow will wait for information from US on ceasefire proposal: Kremlin

Moscow: Moscow will wait for further details from Washington regarding a recent ceasefire proposal discussed during talks between the United States and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Peskov said Moscow doesn't want to jump ahead before receiving further information.

"Yesterday, when talking to the press, both US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that they would pass on detailed information about the conversations that took place in Jeddah through various diplomatic channels," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He noted that meetings with US officials are scheduled for the coming days, during which all necessary details will be provided.

On Tuesday, Ukraine signaled its readiness to accept a US proposal for an "immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire" following talks with a US delegation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to a joint statement.

The high-stakes meeting held Tuesday between senior US and Ukrainian officials resulted in Kyiv okaying a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan and Washington consenting to lift its pause on military aid to and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting, which had been supposed to be short, started at midday Tuesday and stretched some eight hours into the evening before the two sides issued a joint statement that they agreed to "conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources."

While expectations had remained low for tangible outcomes from the meeting, the final joint statement revealed a sharp diplomatic shift of both sides almost two weeks after a rare row between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

The Ukrainian delegation at the meeting included Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and National Security Advisor Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban also participated in the discussions.

Yermak wrote on X at the start of the meeting that it "began very constructively." He then posted a single line during the talks, "Work in progress." Also describing the meeting as "constructive," Sybiha wrote on X that Ukraine seeks peace "as no one else."



