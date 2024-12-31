Mount Ibu in Indonesia erupts, prompting flight alert

Jakarta: Mount Ibu, located in Indonesia's North Maluku province, erupted earlier on Tuesday, prompting an aviation warning, the country's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre reported.

The biggest eruption occurred at 5:18 a.m. local time, sending a column of ash up to three km into the sky. The thick grey cloud drifted southeast and east of the volcano.

Residents living near the slopes of the mountain are prohibited from engaging in any activities within a four-km radius of the crater, which extends to 5.5 km in the northern areas. The centre recommends that residents wear facemasks, sunglasses, and nose protectors when engaging in outdoor activities during volcanic ash fall.

Mount Ibu, situated in West Halmahera Regency, is currently at the second-highest alert level. To mitigate the risks posed by volcanic ash to aviation, an orange level of the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation has been issued, restricting flights at altitudes within five km of the volcano. Planes should also be prepared for potential ash clouds, which can disrupt air travel.

Standing at 1,325 metres high, Mount Ibu is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on November 14, Mount Ibu, located in Indonesia's North Maluku province, erupted, sending a column of ash up to 3 km high and prompting the second-highest aviation alert, according to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center.

The eruption occurred at 02:22 p.m. local time, spewing grey ash to the west of the crater.

Residents were prohibited from engaging in activities within a 5-km radius of the crater and were advised to wear face masks when conducting activities outside.

An aviation notice had been issued at the orange level, the second-highest warning, prohibiting flights around Mount Ibu.

In August 2009, the Volcanological Survey of Indonesia raised the eruption alert level for Ibu to Orange.

In 2023, a total of 21,100 eruptions were recorded from the volcano, making it the second most active volcano in Indonesia.

Ibu's activities followed a series of eruptions from different volcanoes in Indonesia, which sits on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' and has 127 active volcanoes.