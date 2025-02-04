Musk Ignites Work Hours Debate with 120-Hour Week Comment

In the latest chapter of the ongoing work-life balance debate, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sparked renewed controversy with his comments on working hours.

After taking charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk made waves by claiming that DOGE employees were putting in an impressive 120-hour workweeks, while their bureaucratic counterparts stuck to a 40-hour schedule, which, in his view, was leading to swift losses on their part.

Musk’s remarks, made on social media platform X, have drawn considerable backlash. Responding to a post that criticized Democrats, Musk stated, “DOGE is working 120 hours a week. Our bureaucratic opponents optimistically work 40 hours a week. That is why they are losing so fast.”

He further elaborated in a subsequent post, noting, “Very few in the bureaucracy actually work the weekend, so it’s like the opposing team just leaves the field for 2 days!”

While Musk’s remarks may have been intended to emphasize the efficiency of his approach, they have ignited a wave of criticism, with many questioning the sustainability of such extreme work hours.

A number of online users have reacted by pointing out the impracticality of a 120-hour workweek. One user quipped, “120/24 = 5, so hopefully, DOGE employees work 24 hours a day for 5 days straight. Or is it all robots and aliens at DOGE?”

Others expressed concern over the lack of work-life balance, with one commenting, “Who wants to work 120 hours a week? The team has no life, no work-life balance. It’s just cutting the workforce and firing everyone.”

The debate surrounding Musk’s comments comes on the heels of similar remarks by Indian business leaders. Recently, SN Subrahmanyan, the CEO of L&T, was recorded urging his employees to work on Sundays, suggesting that greater work hours were necessary to succeed.

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working,” Subrahmanyan said in the video.

Meanwhile, Narayan Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, further fueled the debate when he advocated for a 70-hour workweek. He expressed his belief that young people in India must embrace hard work to help the country achieve global prominence.

Murthy’s comments about working longer hours have generated mixed reactions, with some viewing them as a necessary call for ambition and others criticizing them as outdated and impractical.

The current conversation highlights a broader trend where business leaders are openly discussing the importance of long hours in achieving success.

However, critics argue that such attitudes undermine the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. As the debate over work hours continues, it remains to be seen whether these views will influence the future of workplace culture globally.