Myanmar exports over 700,000 tonnes of beans, pulses in April-July
Myanmar exported 706,190 tonnes of beans and pulses between April 1 and July 5 of the 2024-25 fiscal year, earning 609 million US dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.
The country shipped over 681,538 tonnes of beans and pulses via sea routes during the period, while it exported over 24,652 tonnes via land borders, the ministry's figures showed.
During the period, the export of black gram topped the export list with 258 tonnes, followed by green grams with 149 tonnes and pigeon pea with 111 tons, the figures showed, reported Xinhua news agency
For the 2024-25 fiscal year, Myanmar has targeted the export of 1.89 million tonnes of beans and pulses, official reports said.
According to the commerce ministry, beans and pulses are Myanmar's second-most cultivated crops after rice, accounting for 30 percent of the Southeast Asian country's total agricultural production.