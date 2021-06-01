Nearing to one billion people across the world do not want to get Covid-19 Vaccine? Know the reason as to why?

As per the new poll conducted by Gallup, it has been revealed that above 1 million across the world; do not wish to get the Covid-19.

This could make it harder to reach herd immunity

The survey reviewed the poll results across 116 nations across the world. In total, nearing to 68% of people in those nations are willing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The study also sheds light, that people who are living in Eastern Europe as well as former Soviet states were not much keen to get the vaccine, as per the Fox New York.

Many nations in these two regions, which include most of the Balkans and the former Soviet States also dominate the list of places, as to where people were least willing to take the Corona Vaccine if it were available free of cost, as per the Gallup.

From long time, the experts have stated that, the world would reach herd immunity, when nearing to 70 % of individuals would receive vaccination against Covid-19.

But herd immunity, might not be something which we can attain, hence more corona variants of the Coronavirus, have suggested that, there needs to be a high level of immunity against Covid-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden Adminstration's top advisor on the Coronavirus, has stated that, herd immunity might not be something to even suggest, as per the New York Times.

Most individuals are getting confused and are thinking, they would never get the infections down until they reach this mystical level of herd immunity. Whatever that number is, Fauci has stated, that's why we stopped using the herd immunity in the classic sense.

Forget it for a second, you must vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to reduce.

Even in India, people are hesitant to get vaccinated, even though, in our nation, the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme has kicked off. There is hesitancy over both efficacy and safety of the Covaxin. India's homegrown Coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech as well as the Indian Council of Medical Research has led only a few people coming to get their shots.

In India, a survey has been conducted by LocalCircles, the results of the survey stated that, nearing to 61% of the respondents among 25,000 respondents are skeptical.

As per a report, nearing to 31 million people on the Facebook follow anti-vaccine groups, about 17 million people are subscribing to similar accounts on YouTube. The Anti-vax movement, the Lancet states, is on the rise in many nations.