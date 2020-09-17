Nepal PM Oli greets Modi on 70th birthday

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli on Thursday greeted his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the latter's 70th birthday, saying the two neighbouring countries will continue working "together to further strengthen relations".

Taking to Twitter, Oli said: "Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. "We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries."



The last face-to-face meeting between the two leaders took place in New Delhi in May 2019. In January this year via video conference, Modi and Oli inaugurated the second Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar, an important trade point between the two countries. This was the second ICP on the Nepal border. The first was built in 2018.

