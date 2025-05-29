Netanyahu backs new Gaza ceasefire plan proposed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff: Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed families of hostages in Gaza that Israel has agreed to a new ceasefire proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, according to reports in Israeli media on Thursday.

The plan, aimed at halting the ongoing conflict in Gaza, is now under review by Hamas. The Palestinian militant group confirmed it has received the proposal from mediators and is currently studying its terms.

The announcement marks a potential breakthrough in efforts to secure peace and facilitate the release of hostages amid months of escalating violence.