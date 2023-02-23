New ‘Flesh-Eating’ Drug Becaming Hazardous and Is Turrning People Into ‘Zombies’

Doctors are perplexed by a brand-new street medication that is being advertised in Philadelphia, the centre of America's opioid problem. Public health experts are disturbed by its spread and worry about the horrific wounds it causes in its users' bodies. Major US cities are experiencing devastation due to the terrible consequences of xylazine, also known as "tranq." Really, the "zombie drug" can make a user's skin deteriorate.



Fentanyl, an opiate that has destroyed America's young, and Xylazine are mixed to form Tranq. On the street, it may be acquired for just a few dollars each bag. Dealers are aware that fentanyl lengthens the "hit" by lengthening it.

The drug literally causes skin to deteriorate in addition to sending users into a semi-conscious state. If left untreated, eschar, a scaly crust of dead tissue generated by open wounds, may require amputation.

Horses and cattle are treated with the sedative xylazine. Repeated exposure can cause open wounds that can quickly become severe as well as sedative-like symptoms such extreme exhaustion and respiratory depression. If the crusty ulcerations are not treated, they may become eschar, or dead skin, and necessitate amputation. Because xylazine acts as a tranquillizer, higher doses entirely knock users out. Fentanyl cut with xylazine may lead users to pass asleep and wakeup many hours later, in contrast to opioids' blissful semi-awakeness.

Meanwhile, since "tranq" is not classified as a prohibited substance for either people or animals, leaving it in a puzzling and terrifying grey area, hospitals rarely test for it using standard toxicology testing.

The psychoactive effects of substances are enhanced when combined with xylazine, boosting the enjoyment of drug use. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and sellers frequently use synthetic drugs. By new formulations, they enable extending market reach and revenue through lower-cost methods of producing products with high potencies.