NFL Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Trades & Updates

The NFL’s new league year officially begins Wednesday, marking the start of free agency. As teams prepare for roster adjustments, the league’s legal tampering period kicks off Monday at noon ET, allowing negotiations to commence before signings become official.

Top Signings and Extensions

Broncos Retain DT D.J. Jones

March 10 – Defensive tackle D.J. Jones is staying in Denver after securing a three-year, $39 million contract, including $26 million in guarantees. Jones recorded 42 tackles and a sack last season.

Falcons Extend Jake Matthews

March 9 – Atlanta locked in left tackle Jake Matthews on a two-year, $45 million extension with $38 million guaranteed. The veteran has started 179 games and has played every contest since his rookie year in 2014.

Bills Reward Josh Allen with Record-Setting Deal

March 9 – Buffalo secured quarterback Josh Allen through 2030 with a six-year, $330 million contract, featuring $250 million in guarantees. Allen, the reigning MVP, led the Bills to a 13-4 season and an AFC Championship appearance.

Patriots Strengthen Edge with Harold Landry

March 9 – New England signed Harold Landry to a three-year deal worth up to $48 million, with $26 million guaranteed. Landry, formerly with Tennessee, recorded nine sacks last season and reunites with former coach Mike Vrabel.

Rams Sign WR Davante Adams

March 9 – Los Angeles secured wide receiver Davante Adams on a two-year deal valued at up to $46 million. Adams split last season between the Raiders and Jets, posting 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.

Trades and Potential Moves

Steelers Acquire WR DK Metcalf

March 9 – Pittsburgh bolstered its receiving corps by trading a second-round pick and later-round swaps to Seattle for DK Metcalf. The wideout signed a five-year, $150 million extension as part of the deal.

Patriots Trade DT Davon Godchaux to Saints

March 10 – New England sent defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to New Orleans in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. The 30-year-old recorded 67 tackles last season.

Quarterback Market Updates

Justin Fields Evaluating Offers

March 10 – Quarterback Justin Fields remains in discussions with the Steelers but is awaiting an official offer from the Jets before making a decision. New York can formally present its offer when the tampering window opens Monday.

Aaron Rodgers Linked to Steelers

March 10 – Pittsburgh is exploring a potential move for Aaron Rodgers as they assess quarterback options. Rodgers, 41, threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns last season despite struggles with consistency.

Top Remaining Free Agents

As the market opens, several high-profile players remain available, including:

- Jevon Holland, S

- Chris Godwin, WR

- D.J. Reed, CB

- Stefon Diggs, WR

- Khalil Mack, Edge

- Amari Cooper, WR

- Sam Darnold, QB

- Josh Sweat, Edge

- Haason Reddick, Edge

- Justin Reid, S

With the tampering period underway, teams are expected to finalize major deals before Wednesday’s official start of free agency.