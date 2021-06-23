Nine Guinness World Records For Typing Skills Have Been Set By A JNU Computer Operator

Vinod Kumar Chaudhary spends his days at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) punching numbers, yet few people are aware that this quiet, albeit accomplished, man holds nine Guinness World Records.

Chaudhary works as a computer operator at JNU's School of Environmental Sciences (SES), achieving his most recent record during the pandemic lockdown last year.

The records set by Chaudhary, which include the quickest writing with his nose in 2014, fastest writing blindfolded, and fastest typing with a tongue stick, adorn the walls of a computer centre he runs from home for underprivileged and disadvantaged youngsters.

While explaining his desire for being in the computer field.

Speed has always enthralled him. He used to be a huge sports fan as a kid, but due to health issues, he was unable to continue doing so as an adult. Then, on the computer. He developed a similar love for speed. In 2014, he set a new record by typing 103 characters with my nose in 46.30 seconds. This is the quickest time he has ever spent typing something like this.

He stated that when he received his certificate for the record, it provided him with a new level of enthusiasm, and he began practising for additional similar records. He spent the next year practising and made two records in 2016.

He set a new record for quickest typing blindfolded of all alphabets in 6.71 seconds in 2016, followed by a new record for fastest typing in 6.09 seconds the following year.

According to Chaudhary, his most recent record was not for typing since he wanted to try something else.

Meanwhile, he is now running it from my house. He has a few PCs where pupils can practise, but he is financially limited. He stated that he intends to expand the centre at some point.