North Korea touts ties with Russia on Kim-Putin summit anniversary

Seoul: North Korea on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening ties with Russia on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the first-ever summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kim and Putin held their first summit in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok on April 25, 2019, and also met at Russia's Vostochny spaceport in September last year, Yonhap news agency reported.

"It is the consistent stand of the DPRK government to attach utmost importance to the DPRK-Russia relations and invariably develop the tradition of deep-rooted friendship," North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il said in an English-language statement uploaded on the ministry's website.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The official said the two nations have strengthened their cooperation and extended full support to each other on the "common front to smash the military threats and provocations, and high-handed and arbitrary practices of the imperialists."

"The DPRK-Russia relations rooted in comradeship and militant unity will steadily develop into invincible comradely relations and eternal strategic relations," Im said.

Im also reiterated the North's support for Russia in its war with Ukraine and pledged to stand aside the Russian military.

Ties between Pyongyang and Moscow have significantly deepened following last year's summit, spawning speculation over their arms deal for Russia's use in the war.