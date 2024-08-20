Live
- Impact of Heavy Rains on Alampur Constituency, Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Central Team Conducts Research on Navabrahma Temples in Alampur
- Heavy Rains Disrupt Connectivity in Alampur Taluka; Congress Spokesperson Criticizes Previous Government
- Ex ZP Chairperson Saritha Vehicle met with a road mishap
- Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Emphasizes Vigilance Amid Heavy Rains, Calls for Special Meetings on Revenue Act
- Tireless Worker Rajiv Gandhi Honored on His Birth Anniversary
- MEIL deploys 2,000 HP hi-tech oil drilling rig for ONGC in Rajahmundry
- Strict Action if Negligence in Health Programs Continues, Warns DMHO Dr. Siddappa
- Rajiv Gandhi - The Pioneer of the Modern Technological Revolution, Mallu Ravi
- MEIL Deploys Advanced 2000 HP Oil Drilling Rig in Rajahmundry for ONGC
Just In
Number of heatstroke patients in Japan climbs in July
Highlights
The number of people in Japan who were sent to hospital for heatstroke climbed some 20 per cent in July from a year before to 43,195 amid sweltering temperatures, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday.
Tokyo: The number of people in Japan who were sent to hospital for heatstroke climbed some 20 per cent in July from a year before to 43,195 amid sweltering temperatures, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday.
The figure marked the second highest level for the month since records began in 2008, after 54,220 was recorded in July 2018.
The country saw sweltering heat in July, with temperatures topping 35 degrees Celsius in many areas, where heatstroke claimed 62 lives.
Of the heatstroke patients last month, 25,469 were of 65 years old and above, the data showed, Xinhua news agency reported.
A total of 17,638 people were rushed to hospitals from homes, and 8,234 people fell ill while walking.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS