  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

One dead, one injured in shooting incident in Netherlands

One dead, one injured in shooting incident in Netherlands
x
Highlights

One person was killed and another injured on Thursday afternoon in a shooting incident in Vlissingen, a city in the southwestern Dutch province of Zeeland, police said.

The Hague: One person was killed and another injured on Thursday afternoon in a shooting incident in Vlissingen, a city in the southwestern Dutch province of Zeeland, police said.

"We are currently investigating a shooting incident on Visodeweg in Vlissingen," said Zeeland police on the social platform X.

The victims were discovered around 1:00 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) on a road in Vlissingen, according to local media, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police have not yet released further details regarding the motive or the shooter. The area has been cordoned off with police tape.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick