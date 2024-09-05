Live
One dead, one injured in shooting incident in Netherlands
One person was killed and another injured on Thursday afternoon in a shooting incident in Vlissingen, a city in the southwestern Dutch province of Zeeland, police said.
"We are currently investigating a shooting incident on Visodeweg in Vlissingen," said Zeeland police on the social platform X.
The victims were discovered around 1:00 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) on a road in Vlissingen, according to local media, Xinhua news agency reported.
The police have not yet released further details regarding the motive or the shooter. The area has been cordoned off with police tape.
