Woman from Odisha held for selling dry ganja

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone Team, along with SR Nagar Police, apprehended women found in possession of a narcotic substance, dry ganja. Police seized 11.4 kgs of substance worth Rs 5.7 lakh from her possession.

Police arrested Rinita Raita (30) a farmer, works as a sub-peddler. According to police, the woman revealed that she is from Kesariguda, Antaraba Post, Gajapati District, Odisha.

Md Iqbal Siddique, additional DCP Task Force, said Rinita, along with her cousin brother, Maniel Dalabehera, who was also involved in selling ganja in Hyderabad, came to the city and was selling dry ganja to the customers.

Hyderabad police urges young individuals to stay away from drugs and not fall into the trap of easy money or addiction. Substance abuse leads to devastating consequences, including loss of employment, mental and physical health issues, and criminal records that can destroy one’s future.