e-Office marks new chapter in prosecution department administration

Hyderabad: The Special Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department, CV Anand, has stated that in line with the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, the government is committed to transitioning to e-Office administration to ensure paperless governance, expedite disposal of files and enable efficient administrative decision-making.

On Friday, CV Anand inaugurated the e-Office application for the Directorate of Prosecution. While launching the application, he said it is to enhance the quality and pace of governance for the overall development of the State.

The Special Chief Secretary congratulated and appreciated the Director of Prosecution and the entire staff for successfully on boarding and operationalising the e-Office system in the Prosecution Department.

On the same occasion, CV Anand also inaugurated the Facial Recognition Attendance Management System for the Prosecution Department. He stated that the system would enhance efficiency, accountability, and regular attendance, while enabling the maintenance of attendance records in electronic form as part of the government’s e-Governance and digitalisation initiatives. He appreciated the proactive steps taken by the department in this regard.

During the visit, the Special Chief Secretary held a review meeting with the Director of Prosecution and officers of the directorate and advised them on the speedy disposal of files and further strengthening administrative efficiency.

The Director of Prosecution, S Sambasiva Reddy, made a PowerPoint presentation on the functioning of the Prosecution Department, highlighting its initiatives and achievements, and sought the government support on certain issues, to which the Special Chief Secretary responded positively.

CV Anand also spoke on the implementation of the New Criminal Laws and appreciated the efforts of the team of prosecutors in drafting circulars, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Government Orders (GOs), and related guidelines. He further guided the department on the measures required for the effective implementation of the new criminal laws.

Later, the Special Chief Secretary had lunch with the staff of the Directorate of Prosecution and interacted with them, encouraging their dedication and commitment.

The staff expressed happiness and enthusiasm over the first official visit of the Special Chief Secretary to the Directorate, his participation in the review meeting, and his interaction with them.