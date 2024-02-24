Live
One killed as fire breaks out in Singapore apartment
Singapore: One person was killed after a fire broke out in an apartment in Singapore on Saturday, civil defence forces said.
The fire that broke out at Block 131C, Canberra Crescent, was extinguished by firefighters, Xinhua news agency reported.
Nearly 30 persons from the second to fourth floor were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Paramedics assessed three persons from the neighboring units for smoke inhalation and referred one of them to Singapore General Hospital.
The other two declined to be sent to the hospital.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
