Live
- Housing Crisis for Puttur Police Personnel Sparks Concern
- Gautam Adani sees group’s pact to set up 5,000 MW projects in Bhutan as deepening of partnership
- Quad concludes logistics sharing exercise
- Tata Motors launches advanced vehicle scrapping facility in Kolkata to boost sustainable auto recycling
- IPL 2025: Cool cat Dayal follows his process to reap rewards as a death bowler
- US and UK announce first of Trump’s trade deals
- Indian Railways terminates catering contract with Hotel Rajasthan after passenger assaulted
- Anekere-Ramasamudra water bodies
- Editor Ashok Kalladka to Receive Karnataka Media Ratna Award
- iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Set for May 26: Key Features and Specs Revealed
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: India States De-Escalation Choice Lies with Pakistan
India says de-escalation choice lies with Pakistan after *Operation Sindoor* response to Pahalgam attack. PM Modi emphasizes security, alertness, and clear communication.
In a special briefing on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that the choice to de-escalate the current situation lies squarely with Pakistan, which escalated tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Misri reiterated that India’s response, through Operation Sindoor, was a direct reaction to this attack, and India has no interest in further escalation.
"Our approach is not to escalate; we responded to the Pahalgam attack. The choice for de-escalation is with Pakistan," Misri said. He also pointed to Pakistan’s opposition at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding the role of The Resistance Force (TRF) in the attack, despite TRF's own claim of responsibility.
Misri further highlighted that Pakistan’s retaliatory actions are affecting civilians, referencing the ongoing firing incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Union Secretaries to discuss security preparedness. The meeting focused on enhancing institutional synergy, countering misinformation, and securing critical infrastructure. Modi called for continued vigilance and effective communication mechanisms amid the ongoing security concerns.
Additionally, the Ministry of Defence reported that on the night of May 7-8, 2025, Pakistan attempted to target military installations across various regions of India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, and several others using drones and missiles. These attempts were successfully neutralized by India’s Integrated Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) Grid and Air Defence systems.
As tensions rise, India remains firm in its position of responding defensively, urging Pakistan to choose the path of de-escalation.