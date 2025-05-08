Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: India States De-Escalation Choice Lies with Pakistan

In a special briefing on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that the choice to de-escalate the current situation lies squarely with Pakistan, which escalated tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Misri reiterated that India’s response, through Operation Sindoor, was a direct reaction to this attack, and India has no interest in further escalation.

"Our approach is not to escalate; we responded to the Pahalgam attack. The choice for de-escalation is with Pakistan," Misri said. He also pointed to Pakistan’s opposition at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding the role of The Resistance Force (TRF) in the attack, despite TRF's own claim of responsibility.

Misri further highlighted that Pakistan’s retaliatory actions are affecting civilians, referencing the ongoing firing incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Union Secretaries to discuss security preparedness. The meeting focused on enhancing institutional synergy, countering misinformation, and securing critical infrastructure. Modi called for continued vigilance and effective communication mechanisms amid the ongoing security concerns.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defence reported that on the night of May 7-8, 2025, Pakistan attempted to target military installations across various regions of India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, and several others using drones and missiles. These attempts were successfully neutralized by India’s Integrated Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) Grid and Air Defence systems.

As tensions rise, India remains firm in its position of responding defensively, urging Pakistan to choose the path of de-escalation.