Over 12 tonnes of narcotics seized in Istanbul in 2024: Official
Istanbul: Over 12 tonnes of narcotics were seized in Turkey's Istanbul, in operations conducted during the first six months of this year, a senior official said on Thursday.
In a press briefing, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul emphasised the ongoing efforts to combat drugs and substance abuse in the metropolis, home to 16 million people, Xinhua news agency reported.
Gul added that security forces conducted nearly 5,000 operations aimed at disrupting production and trafficking activities, leading to the detention of around 3,300 suspects.
Users were also targeted in the operations, with 30,360 individuals apprehended across the city during the same period.
According to the governor, among the narcotics seized were more than 12 tonnes of drugs, 22.3 million pills, and 3,132 root cannabis plants.