  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Over 12 tonnes of narcotics seized in Istanbul in 2024: Official

Over 12 tonnes of narcotics seized in Istanbul in 2024: Official
x
Highlights

Over 12 tonnes of narcotics were seized in Turkey's Istanbul, in operations conducted during the first six months of this year, a senior official said on Thursday.

Istanbul: Over 12 tonnes of narcotics were seized in Turkey's Istanbul, in operations conducted during the first six months of this year, a senior official said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul emphasised the ongoing efforts to combat drugs and substance abuse in the metropolis, home to 16 million people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Gul added that security forces conducted nearly 5,000 operations aimed at disrupting production and trafficking activities, leading to the detention of around 3,300 suspects.

Users were also targeted in the operations, with 30,360 individuals apprehended across the city during the same period.

According to the governor, among the narcotics seized were more than 12 tonnes of drugs, 22.3 million pills, and 3,132 root cannabis plants.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X