Over 14 million people displaced by conflict in Sudan

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that more than 14 million people had fled their homes since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
"The (internal) displacement number has hit 11 million. That's up 200,000 just since September," IOM Director-General Amy Pope said in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Another 3.1 million people have traveled across borders to flee the fighting. In total, nearly 30 per cent of Sudan's population has been displaced," she added.
Pope described the situation in Sudan as "catastrophic," noting "the suffering is growing by the day" and that "almost 25 million people are now requiring assistance."
The IOM chief highlighted the cost of this displacement crisis, calling for "the guns in Sudan to fall silent."
Sudan has been ravaged by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023. According to a situation report issued by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project on October 14, the deadly conflict has resulted in more than 24,850 deaths.