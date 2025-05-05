Pak closes ports for Indian ships in retaliatory move

Islamabad: Pakistan has banned Indian flag carriers from using its ports, following New Delhi's imposition of new punitive measures, including, a ban on the import of goods from or transiting through Pakistan and the exclusion of Pakistani ships from Indian ports. It is pertinent to mention that India on Saturday imposed a ban on the import of goods coming from or transiting through Pakistan and also the entry of Pakistani ships into its ports even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is committed to take 'firm and decisive' action against terrorists and their backers. The decision was made amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Since the April 22 attack, India has taken several stringent measures against Pakistan, including the revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and other diplomatic steps.

Relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

In response to heightened tensions, India introduced new punitive measures against Pakistan, including an immediate suspension of mail and parcel exchanges via air and surface routes.

Additionally, India banned the entry of Pakistani ships into its ports and prohibited Indian vessels from visiting Pakistani ports, as per the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS).

The restrictions were put into place with immediate effect, officials said.