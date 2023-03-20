Pak police file terrorism case against Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistani police on Sunday registered a terrorism case against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security personnel and creating unrest outside the judicial complex in Islamabad ahead of a court hearing in a graft case involving the ousted premier. Clashes erupted outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Saturday when Khan arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to attend a much-awaited hearing in the Toshakhana case.





During the confrontation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and police, over 25 security personnel were injured, prompting Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal to defer the court hearing till March 30. The case was registered against arrested PTI workers and wanted party leaders. About 17 PTI leaders were named in the FIR lodged by the Islamabad Police, Geo News reported. The FIR states that the workers damaged the police check post and the main gate of the judicial complex, it said.



As many as 18 people were arrested for arson, pelting stones and breaking the judicial complex's building, said the FIR. "About two police vehicles and seven motorcycles were burned, and the official vehicle of the station house officer (SHO) was damaged," it added. Imran Khan, 70, arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to appear before the court. He was accompanied by his supporters in a convoy. Soon after he departed for Islamabad to attend the hearing, over 10,000 armed Punjab police personnel breached Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore and arrested dozens of his party workers.





The police personnel, using a power shovel, removed the barricades and tents at the entrance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief's residence and evicted hundreds of his supporters camping there to prevent Khan's arrest in the Toshakhana case. They conducted a search at the house after demolishing its main gate and walls. Punjab Police, whose action ended later, were reportedly met with resistance from PTI workers from inside, resulting in violence. About 10 workers were reportedly injured in the police operation in Lahore.











