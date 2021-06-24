Pakistan Covid caseload reaches 951,865

Islamabad: Pakistan recorded 1,097 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total infection tally to 951,865, official data showed Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 38 patients died in the same period, raising the death toll to 22,108, reports Xinhua news agency.

There have been 896,821 recoveries so far in Pakistan, as well as 32,936 active cases being treated across the country, including 2,084 in critical condition, the NCOC said.

Pakistan's eastern Punjab province is the worst-hit region by the pandemic with 345,449 infections and 10,688 deaths, followed by the southern Sindh province with 333,798 infections and 5,368 deaths.

Special Assistant to the rime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said on Wednesday that the government is taking measures aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

He added that jabs are being administered to the public at around 2,000 vaccination centresnationwide, free of cost and over 300,000 people are getting doses daily.