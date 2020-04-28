Pakistan government move to grant voting right to expatriates

Islamabad : The incumbent Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has once again mobilised efforts to grant expatriates the right of voting and decided in principle to start the process of their registration, it was reported on Monday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) will jointly start the registration programme, The Express Tribune reported.

A meeting was held in this regard which was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Babar Awan, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, NADRA Chairman, ECP information technology director general and parliamentary affairs secretary.

The meeting reviewed the modus operandi of voting and facilities for Pakistanis living abroad and decided to initiate their registration at the earliest.

It was decided that the registration could be done through passport or National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), while the ECP and NADRA would jointly launch the registration programme.

According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, the procedure for keeping the voting process secret will also be decided.

The meeting also stressed that the participation of all overseas Pakistanis should be ensured.