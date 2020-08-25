Pakistan government mulls package for schools affected by Coronavirus

Islamabad: The Pakistan government was considering a special financial package for low fee private schools affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a federal minister.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood in the National Assembly, reports The Express Tribune

He said the issue of providing special financial package to schools having low free structure will be discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the schools affected by the coronavirus would hopefully be given financial compensation if approved.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by legislator Uzma Riaz regarding non-opening of schools in some areas from August, the Minister said the schools could also take benefit from the loan package announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for businesses on three per cent to 5 per cent.

He said the SBP would be asked to consider further relaxation for schools.

Mahmood said schools operating in the federal capital have already reduced 20 per cent fee as per the federal government's advice.

He added that the government has also advised provincial governments to follow it and reduce schools fee by 20 per cent adding that schools would hopefully open from September 15.

However, a final decision would be taken after Inter-Provincial Ministers Conference regarding the reopening of educational institutions on September 7, after analysing the present Covid-19 situation of Covid-19 pandemic, Mahmood further said.