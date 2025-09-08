Pakistan grappling with worsening security challenges: Report

Shortly after the first anniversary of Operation Herof, Pakistan finds itself at a challenging juncture, struggling with escalating security issues in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while trying to present an impression of stability to international investors, a report detailed on Monday. The insurgent movement initiated by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on August 25, 2024, revealed the vulnerability of Pakistan's domestic security, despite Islamabad trying to encourage foreign investment.

"Operation Herof, named after the Balochi word for 'lack Storm,' marked one of the most significant escalations in separatist violence in Pakistan's history. Hundreds of BLA fighters, including elite members of the Majeed Brigade and Fateh Squad, mounted coordinated assaults across 14 districts of Balochistan. Targets included police stations, military outposts, and vital economic infrastructure such as bridges, pipelines, and highways," Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

The security environment continues to remain highly volatile in Pakistan which has been ranked at the second spot globally in the 2025 Global Terrorism Index with the terrorism-related deaths rising by 45 per cent to 1,081, the highest level in 10 years. As many as 737 fatalities and nearly 1000 injuries have been reported due to 502 attacks in the first half of 2025, majority of them concentrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The attacks by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and separatist groups in Balochistan as well as tense border dynamics with Afghanistan and India, has compounded the instability in Pakistan, as per the report.

"Against this backdrop, Pakistan’s efforts to court investors have yielded only modest results. Data from the State Bank of Pakistan shows that Foreign Direct Investment for the 2025 fiscal year reached USD 2.46 billion, only a slight increase from USD 2.35 billion the year before. While inflows rose by over 27 per cent in June 2025 compared with June 2024, outflows also climbed dramatically by more than 160 per cent, signaling continued caution among investors. Portfolio investments registered a sharp reversal, shifting from a small inflow last year to an outflow of USD 42.9 million. Overall foreign private investment declined from USD 209.2 million in June 2024 to USD 163.7 million in June 2025, while total foreign investment fell by more than half during the same period," the Khaama Press report highlighted.

The volatility showcases a direct correlation between security conditions and economic performance. Investors have been concerned regarding militant violence and state-imposed restrictions, including internet blackouts, curfews, and arbitrary detentions, which hinder business operations, logistics, and workforce mobility. Repeated attacks on infrastructure related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have unsettled Chinese and other foreign partners, resulting in increased insurance costs, delay in projects, and renegotiations.