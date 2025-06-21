Pakistan nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize ‘Ceasefire by Tweet’ diplomacy

Pakistan has officially nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his "decisive diplomatic intervention" and "pivotal leadership" in de-escalating the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

The nomination, shared on Pakistan’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, commended Trump’s efforts during the crisis, which Islamabad claims prevented a broader war between the two nuclear nations. The statement praised Trump for "robust diplomatic engagement" with both sides and claimed his mediation led to a ceasefire agreement.



Trump himself addressed the issue during a press interaction on Friday (June 20), asserting that he should have already won the Nobel Peace Prize “four or five times” for various global efforts. These include his claims of resolving the Indo-Pak crisis, brokering a peace treaty between Congo and Rwanda—slated to be signed on Monday—and his past involvement in the Abraham Accords in the Middle East.

“They won’t give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals,” Trump said, adding that although he has helped de-escalate multiple global flashpoints, including Serbia-Kosovo, Russia-Ukraine, and Israel-Iran, the recognition continues to elude him.

Despite Pakistan's praise, India has firmly rejected any assertion of foreign mediation. India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified that the decision to halt hostilities after Operation Sindoor was reached directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations, with no involvement from external actors. “India does not and will never accept third-party mediation,” Misri stated from the G7 Summit venue in Kananaskis, Canada.

Trump had claimed earlier in May that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after "a long night" of U.S.-mediated talks. He also suggested that future trade deals with both countries were part of his peace strategy. However, Indian authorities have categorically denied that any trade deal was discussed in this context.

The announcement comes on the heels of Trump hosting Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, at the White House for a luncheon. Speaking afterward, Trump thanked Munir for “ending the war” and confirmed that Washington is working on trade deals with both New Delhi and Islamabad.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton reacted to the development by criticizing Trump’s motivations, saying the former president covets the Nobel only because Barack Obama received it in 2009. “He tried unsuccessfully to claim credit for the India-Pakistan ceasefire, and he's now failing in other regions like Iran,” Bolton remarked.

Pakistan’s statement also emphasized Trump’s “offers” to mediate on the Kashmir issue and credited him with a legacy of “pragmatic diplomacy” and “effective peace-building,” especially in light of ongoing global crises such as the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Whether Trump’s nomination gains traction with the Nobel Committee remains uncertain. For now, the move has once again spotlighted the contested narratives surrounding foreign influence in South Asian geopolitics.