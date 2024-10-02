Live
- Israel-Iran conflict: India Inc braces for wider sea trade disruption
- India IPO boom: 15 companies submit draft documents in just 1 day
- Saka backs Arsenal to clinch Premier League title, says 'this is the year'
- Women's T20 WC: When you play for India, there are no excuses, says Smriti Mandhana
- Deeply concerned at escalation of security situation in West Asia: India
- Vadodara garba organisers secure Rs 30.18 crore insurance for participants
- KENT RO Goes Big for Festival Season with 30 New Additions to Smart Appliances Range
- Five arrested for drug smuggling in Chennai
- Chandrababu announces abolition of Garbage Tax, Promotes Cleanliness in State
- Five arrested for drug smuggling in Chennai
Just In
Pakistan polio tally mounts to 26 as Sindh records two more cases
The total number of polio cases in Pakistan has risen to 26 after two more cases were reported from Sindh, the National Institute of Health (NIH) announced.
Islamabad: The total number of polio cases in Pakistan has risen to 26 after two more cases were reported from Sindh, the National Institute of Health (NIH) announced.
According to an NIH official, one case was detected in the Karachi East district, and the other was in the Sajawal district on Tuesday, reports local media.
Of the 26 cases, 22 have been reported in the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh, while two cases were found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one case each in Punjab and the federal capital, reports Dawn.
Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, expressed concern over the ongoing threat posed by the disease.
"It is heartbreaking that Pakistani children are still being threatened by a disease that can be easily prevented with the polio vaccine," she said.
Stressing that there is no cure for polio, she highlighted the importance of repeated vaccinations to protect children from the disease's paralytic effects.
Farooq urged parents, teachers, community elders, and caregivers to ensure all children are vaccinated.
"One child affected by polio means that hundreds of children around them can be silent carriers of the virus," she warned, adding that no child is safe until all children in Pakistan are vaccinated to build a barrier against the virus.
A strategic roadmap, developed with input from all provinces, aims to control the virus's spread and interrupt transmission by mid-2025.
The polio program's focus is on improving vaccination coverage in high-risk areas, enhancing campaign quality, and fostering community trust.
A mass vaccination campaign last month successfully reached 33 million children across 115 districts, and another nationwide campaign is scheduled to begin on October 28.