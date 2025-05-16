Pakistan’s Response to India’s Operation Sindoor: A Shift in Military Strategy

Pakistan's strategies and missiles failed against India when the latter launched Operation Sindoor last week. Pakistan is in a state of shock as India was able to hit its target with utmost precision, damaging its airbases, drones, missiles and even its air jets. Experts say India's attack on Pakistan's economy is an irreparable blow.

India displayed the strength of its Made-in-India missiles.

The Indian airstrikes launched 24 missiles in 25 minutes, causing a tremor. These strikes are still a mystery to the Pakistan Army. The world also praised India's accuracy on the battlefield.

Amid this chaos, it seems like Pakistan has decided to be more cautious. Reports suggest the Pakistan Army is considering moving its general headquarters from Chaklala in Rawalpindi to Islamabad because of the recent strikes.

Satellite images show that at least two military transport vehicles were damaged in the airstrikes.

Pakistan was alerted after the roofs of a warehouse and fuel trucks were destroyed. The wreckage is visible near the runway in the images.

Pakistan is considering moving its operational base from Chaklala in Rawalpindi to Islamabad.

It is also being said that Pakistan is thinking about relocating the Nur Khan Air Base, which is only 10 km from Islamabad.

The Nur Khan base houses transport squadrons, fueling units, and an Air Force College.

The current Nur Khan Air Base is located near the Pakistan Army's Strategic Planning Division Headquarters, which manages Pakistan’s nuclear weapons.

Pakistan is said to have up to 170 nuclear weapons across the country.

India’s BrahMos missiles can target about 11 air bases in Pakistan. This is a major concern for Pakistan.

Because of this, Pakistan seems to be quickly planning to move its army headquarters.

Meanwhile, with the declaration of Balochistan's liberation, Pakistan is expected to be more vigilant in its defense.