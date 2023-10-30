Live
- Air Pollution: 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to run in all 70 Delhi assembly constituencies on Nov 2
- RBI fines 3 Gujarat banks for breach of norms
- Killing of non-local labourer will not go unpunished: J&K Lieutenant Governor
- Extreme heat projected to increase cardiovascular deaths: Study
- Men's ODI WC: Farooqi, Rahman star with ball as Afghans restrict Sri Lanka to 241
- Datta Peeta row comes to forefront yet again, Sri Rama Sena opposes Islamic rituals
- Hundreds of patients, people stuck in Gaza: UN
- Bengal school job case: CBI gears up to question WBBPE President
- Telangana students make mark at Fistball Championship in Chennai
- ICMR data leak reveals personal info of 81.5 cr Indians: Report
Just In
Palestinian death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 8,306
The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,306, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday.
Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,306, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday.
The victims included 3,457 children and 2,136 women, ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, 21,048 Palestinians were wounded by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes, it added.
It stated that 25 hospitals have been forced to suspend service due to Israel's bombardment on the Gaza Strip, and 25 ambulances have been targeted.
Al-Qedra said there was not enough blood to save the injured Palestinians and called on Gazans to go to hospitals to donate blood.
The Israeli attacks were triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on October 7, which has so far killed at least 1,400 people in Israel. A total of 239 hostages were taken hostage during the Hamas attack, most of them civilians, according to the Israel Defense Forces.