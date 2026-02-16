PIA-Branded Balloon Found Inside Agra Air Force Base, Security Agencies Launch Probe

A balloon carrying the name and logo of Pakistan International Airlines was recovered from the highly restricted technical area of the Indian Air Force station in Agra on February 12, triggering a detailed security investigation. Officials said the plane-shaped balloon was spotted around 9 am and immediately raised alarms due to its presence inside a high-security zone.

The green-and-white balloon, which also featured text in Urdu, was seized after initial inspection and handed over to local police at Shahganj police station. An FIR was registered following a formal complaint from the Air Force. Multiple agencies, including police and intelligence units, are now examining the incident to determine how the object managed to enter the restricted area. CCTV footage from nearby locations is being reviewed as part of the probe.

Authorities noted that the balloon was relatively large and had a thread measuring roughly 10 metres attached to it. Given the sensitive nature of the location and the branding displayed on the balloon, officials are treating the matter with seriousness, especially in the context of ongoing cross-border tensions.

Senior police officials stated that preliminary checks did not reveal any electronic components, surveillance devices, or hazardous substances inside the balloon. However, investigators continue to examine all possible angles to rule out any security threat.

The incident is not isolated. Security agencies are also reviewing similar recoveries reported in recent months from border regions, including multiple instances in Rajasthan and Jammu. These repeated discoveries have prompted questions about whether the balloons are accidental drift objects or part of a deliberate pattern.

While no official statement has yet been issued by the Air Force, sources confirmed that the investigation remains active, with agencies focused on establishing the origin of the balloon and the intent behind its presence in Indian territory.