PM Modi interacts with Joe Biden in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday briefly interacted with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in their first exchanges following the American presidential election. It is not immediately known what transpired between Modi and Biden. "With @POTUS Joe Biden at the

G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Always a delight to meet him," Modi posted on 'X' with a photo of the interaction. In the photo, Modi and Biden were seen holding each other's hands and engaged in a discussion. There is no clarity yet on a bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden on the margins of the G20 summit in this Brazilian city. If there are no structured talks between the two leaders on the margin of the G20 summit, then the

brief encounter could be their last one-on-one interaction before Biden hands over the US presidency to Republican leader Donald Trump next month.