PM Modi to visit 4 states on July 7-8

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan on July 7 and 8 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore, official sources said Tuesday. All these states, except Uttar Pradesh, are slated to go to polls later this year. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi will first travel from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects, including the six-lane sections of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor, to people. The prime minister will then travel to Gorakhpur where he will attend a programme at the Gita Press, the sources said.

On July 8, he will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana. In Warangal, he will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including for key sections of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of four-laning of Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Warangal. The prime minister will then travel from Warangal to Bikaner, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects.